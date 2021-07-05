Greg Roush, recently retired Western Hills High School principal, has been tapped by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve on the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority Board of Directors and the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corp. Board of Directors starting July 16.

Roush will serve a term expiring on July 15, 2025.

