In her 20th year in education, Kelly Rowe will be a head principal for the first time.
Rowe is the new principal at Good Shepherd Catholic School, and she begins her duties on July 1.
Rowe comes to Good Shepherd after spending the last 16 years at Seton Catholic School in Lexington.
For Rowe, one of the attractions of Good Shepherd is its size.
“It’s a small school,” she said. “I went to Sayre for 12 years. I was a lifer there, and I went to Kentucky Wesleyan, a small college in Owensboro. Seton is bigger than Good Shepherd, but it’s still a small school.
“I’ve always been involved in small, private institutions. It’s what I know and what I love. I just love the feel of small schools.”
And the fact Good Shepherd is a Catholic school is also appealing to Rowe.
“I love that we’re free to educate the whole child,” she said. “We take care of their academics, we tend to their social and emotional well-being, and we guide them spiritually. I love the full package we can offer.”
Rowe began her teaching career in Louisville, spending three years in the public school system before taking a position at Seton.
She started out at Seton as a fifth-grade teacher and moved to the middle school, where she taught social studies.
“The principal at the time talked to me about moving into a leadership role,” Rowe said. “I resisted at first, but I regained my love for teaching in middle school and moved into administration as an assistant principal.”
Rowe is working on a master’s degree in educational administration and will graduate in December as a certified K-12 principal. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education and a Master of Arts degree in education.
Rowe and her husband, Evan, recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.
They have three children — Kacy, 16; Abby, 13; and Jack, 11. Evan Rowe is the pastor of Midway Baptist Church.
Rowe said she isn’t Catholic but is converting to Catholicism.
“I’ll be a part of both worlds,” she said. “I don’t think you can ever have too much faith. I think you can benefit from a school family, a faith family, your blood family. The more families you’re a part of the better off you’ll be. You’ll have more people supporting you.”
Rowe is currently setting up one-on-one meetings with faculty. She is also working on setting up a time to meet parents but realizes she may not meet everyone before August.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the kids,” she said. “Kids make the building. I’m very excited about the fall.”
Rowe has some plans for the school.
“I want to build on the relationship Good Shepherd has with the community,” she said. “I’m sure COVID tampered a lot of that down. Parents and the community couldn’t come on campus as much, and students weren’t able to leave campus much.
“I’m looking for ways to give back, for parents, faculty and students to give back to the community.”
And she’s looking forward to getting started in her new position.
“It’s a new opportunity,” Rowe said. “I was very sad to leave Seton after 16 years. I started there when I was 26, and now I’m 42. I spent a big part of my life at Seton. At the same time it’s exciting to start some place new. I’ll face new challenges and meet new people. I’m a people person.
“I had never seen the campus before my interview. Everyone has been so warm and welcoming. I feel at peace about it.”
