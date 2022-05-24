Stella Ruwet and Keeli Lightfoot, both of Frankfort, have received scholarships from the Independence Bank Scholarship Program.

Ruwet, who is homeschooled, was one of 13 finalists for the $15,000 Charles A. Reid Scholarship. She received a $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship and a $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship.

Lightfoot, a senior at Western Hills, received a $1,800 Franklin County Community Board Scholarship. The Community Board Scholarships are funded entirely by Independence Bank’s local community boards in each market, and applicants are reviewed by a committee of local employees in each market.

