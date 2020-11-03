061620_Salato_hb_web-4.jpg

A bobcat catches a piece of meat during a training session at Salato Wildlife Education Center in this State Journal file photo.

Salato Wildlife Education Center will close for the season at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Until then, the center's indoor and outdoor exhibits are  open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. All visitors (including membership holders) must schedule their visit online and select a two-hour block for their visit. To purchase tickets, visit the Salato website.

Salato is closed today and Wednesday, Nov. 11, for state holidays.

The center will reopen in the spring, but the date has not been determined.

