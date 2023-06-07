Savannah Salchli has been awarded the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship by the scholarship’s board of directors.

Salchli, who graduated from Franklin County in May, was a member of the Lady Flyer golf team for seven years. She qualified for the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association (KGCA) all-state championship tournament in her junior and senior years.

092122.AthleteWeek-Salchli_submitted.jpg

Savannah Salchli has been awarded the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship. (Photo submitted)

