Applications are being accepted for the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Sara Mullikin Porter Memorial Scholarship.

The AAUW Bluegrass Central Branch is offering a needs-based scholarship of up to $2,000 to assist an undergraduate Kentucky woman to continue her education. We are proud to offer this scholarship in memory of Sara Mullikin Porter who taught for 29 years and was a strong advocate for and supporter of women who were continuing their higher education. Sara played a major role in establishing the Bluegrass Central Branch. Scholarship selection is based on financial need, academic promise, clarity of goals and future potential.

