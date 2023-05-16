Diksha Satish, of Frankfort, is one of 12 undergraduates selected by the University of Kentucky Gaines Center for Humanities as scholars for the university's Gaines Fellowship Program for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

Gaines Fellow logo.png

Satish is a student in the College of Arts & Sciences.

