Lucy Saunderson

The Frankfort High School drama club has announced that junior Lucy Saunderson has been named a finalist for acceptance into the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts.

The program brings students from around the state together for a three-week, intensive arts experience led by master teachers. Saunderson is one of eight students in Franklin County who made the finalist round of auditions. She will be competing against approximately 100 other drama finalists for about 50 slots within the drama discipline of the GSA program.

