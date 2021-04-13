Frankfort High will have its graduation ceremony May 21 on the front lawn of the school.
The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education heard about the graduation plans at its meeting Monday.
“It’s something we’ve never done before,” said FHS Assistant Principal Craig Foley, who made the report to the board.
“It’s something we think is very exciting and brings a little bit, not tradition, but we’re on campus, and kids get to be together to graduate at their high school.”
The Class of 2020 didn’t have a graduation ceremony because of COVID-19.
A stage will be set up in front of FHS’ front doors. Family and friends will be seated to the left of the center sidewalk if you’re facing the school, and the graduates will be seated on the right side.
Shelby Street will be closed to allow people to spread out, and if needed Fourth Street next to FHS could also be closed for overflow.
The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and in case of inclement weather will be moved to May 22.
FHS Principal Tyler Reed said plans are being made for a senior parade on May 20.
The senior awards ceremony will begin at noon on that day, and the parade is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“The city has been very helpful in helping us coordinate this,” Reed said.
Second Street Principal Samantha Sams gave a report on the transition to five-day in-person instruction.
“We are headed into week two of our five-day-a-week schedule, and last week was fantastic,” Sams told the board. “I think everyone was a little exhausted by the end of it, it being the first five-day week, but it was great.”
Second Street has 74% of its students back in the building for in-person instruction. The grade with the smallest number of students still learning virtually is kindergarten with six, and the eighth grade has the highest number of virtual students with 24.
Sams said a survey sent out earlier was intended to be a final decision on a student's preferred method of instruction, but that hasn’t been the case.
“Anybody who is reaching out and wanting to come to in-person, we are not turning them down and we’re happy to have them,” Sams said. “Everything is going really well from lunch to extensions.”
The board had a first reading of the FIS calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
The schedule has the first day of school as Aug. 2. The last day of school will be June 9 with a closing day of June 10 for staff.
In other business, the board approved an RFP (request for proposal) for structured cable rewiring for FIS facilities.
