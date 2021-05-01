JSP

A new artist in residence and exhibition will start and a variety of activities and events are planned at Josephine Sculpture Park this month.

Amery Kessler, of Ohio, will live and work at the park during May. She will create a sculptural piece called “Shade Sail Light Path” to be installed in the amphitheater.

For more about Kessler, visit http://www.amerykessler.com

A new exhibition by Kentuckian Alexander Gelderman, “Mind the Path,” will be on display through May 31, as part of his University of Kentucky BFA thesis.

“The artist builds upon personal connections and discoveries in the land to create a curate journey through a section of JSP,” the sculpture park said in a press release. “The metal and earthen forms draw the viewer’s attention back to the land and the act of moving through it.”

The park will offer its First Sunday Nature Tour from 1-2 p.m. Sunday.

Jody Thompson, of The Habitat Workshop, will lead the one-hour guided tour of the sculpture park’s reforestation projects and teach ways to transition farmland to forest.

Registration, which is required, is $10 per person. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-sunday-nature-tour-farmland-to-forest-with-jody-thompson-tickets-136028335413 for more information.

NASA and JSP Solar System Ambassador Dan Price will host a tour of the night sky from 9-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Registration is $10 per person.

To register or for more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/night-sky-tour-field-observations-tickets-139691622403

The Frankfort Public Art Tour continues at River View Park on Sunday, May 16.

Participants will meet in front of Ward Oates Amphitheater at 1 p.m. for a one-hour guided walking tour of the outdoor sculptures and mural at River View Park. JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter will lead the walk, which is offered in partnership with the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission and FrankArts.

Registration is $10 and may be done at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frankfort-public-art-tour-river-view-park-tickets-142937870017

Fichter will host “Appetite for Art” from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at the sculpture park.

Participants can pack a picnic and join Fichter for a conversation about her work and experience at JSP.

“Appetite for Art” is a monthly event on the third Thursday of each month from May through October.

Preregistration is required and costs $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/appetite-for-art-riley-fichter-tickets-141062033339

On Saturday, May 29, the park will host a sculpture Saturday tour “Climb, Spin, Paint and Play!” from 1-2 p.m.

JSP Artist Studio Intern Molly Harrington will lead a one-hour walking tour of interactive sculptures on exhibit.

Masks and a $10 registration fee is required. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sculpture-saturday-tour-climb-spin-paint-play-interactive-sculptures-tickets-151864351363

