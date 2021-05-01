A new artist in residence and exhibition will start and a variety of activities and events are planned at Josephine Sculpture Park this month.
Amery Kessler, of Ohio, will live and work at the park during May. She will create a sculptural piece called “Shade Sail Light Path” to be installed in the amphitheater.
For more about Kessler, visit http://www.amerykessler.com
A new exhibition by Kentuckian Alexander Gelderman, “Mind the Path,” will be on display through May 31, as part of his University of Kentucky BFA thesis.
“The artist builds upon personal connections and discoveries in the land to create a curate journey through a section of JSP,” the sculpture park said in a press release. “The metal and earthen forms draw the viewer’s attention back to the land and the act of moving through it.”
The park will offer its First Sunday Nature Tour from 1-2 p.m. Sunday.
Jody Thompson, of The Habitat Workshop, will lead the one-hour guided tour of the sculpture park’s reforestation projects and teach ways to transition farmland to forest.
Registration, which is required, is $10 per person. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-sunday-nature-tour-farmland-to-forest-with-jody-thompson-tickets-136028335413 for more information.
NASA and JSP Solar System Ambassador Dan Price will host a tour of the night sky from 9-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.
Registration is $10 per person.
To register or for more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/night-sky-tour-field-observations-tickets-139691622403
The Frankfort Public Art Tour continues at River View Park on Sunday, May 16.
Participants will meet in front of Ward Oates Amphitheater at 1 p.m. for a one-hour guided walking tour of the outdoor sculptures and mural at River View Park. JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter will lead the walk, which is offered in partnership with the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission and FrankArts.
Registration is $10 and may be done at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frankfort-public-art-tour-river-view-park-tickets-142937870017
Fichter will host “Appetite for Art” from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at the sculpture park.
Participants can pack a picnic and join Fichter for a conversation about her work and experience at JSP.
“Appetite for Art” is a monthly event on the third Thursday of each month from May through October.
Preregistration is required and costs $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/appetite-for-art-riley-fichter-tickets-141062033339
On Saturday, May 29, the park will host a sculpture Saturday tour “Climb, Spin, Paint and Play!” from 1-2 p.m.
JSP Artist Studio Intern Molly Harrington will lead a one-hour walking tour of interactive sculptures on exhibit.
Masks and a $10 registration fee is required. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sculpture-saturday-tour-climb-spin-paint-play-interactive-sculptures-tickets-151864351363
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.