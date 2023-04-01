Friday morning, Kentucky State University’s presidential search committee chair Stephen Mason led the first of four town hall meetings seeking input from various segments of the community on their wants and needs for the search.
While only a handful of faculty and staff were on hand for the first session at the Cooperative Extension office, recurring concerns expressed focused on the vetting of the candidates, transparency in the search process, and if there were any possible conflicts with certain parties (namely administrative staff left from the M. Christopher Brown administration) participating in the search.
The next three town halls will follow over subsequent weeks, with the town hall meeting for the Frankfort community at large scheduled for Tuesday at the City Hall chamber at 5 p.m. Meeting dates and times for alumni and students will be announced soon.
Mason detailed the membership of the search committee for attendees and clarified why they are electing to have these meetings, saying that “the committee can receive input from constituents of KSU on what they would like to see in the next president of Kentucky State University.”
On Friday afternoon, the search committee’s weekly meeting focused on the search process timeline and procedure, and was led by Mason and Kenny Daugherty, a representative of Myers McRae, the executive search firm contracted to help lead the search.
Daugherty told the committee that so far, the firm has received 22 applications for the presidential position and an additional 15 referrals for more candidates.
“This is about how we are recruiting — what we are seeing and how you can access and evaluate candidates as they apply,” Daugherty said, emphasizing the confidentiality of the process.
“Up until the final three candidates are selected, we have to be careful how we talk about this. I have heard horror stories about candidates who apply whose information gets out, and their current employer either terminates them or minimizes their role until they are phased out. We don’t want that to happen here.”
Daugherty detailed the “two list” process for committee members to assess each candidate, a process that will be conducted through a confidential website and database compiled by Myers McRae. List one will be a list of every candidate who has applied for or been referred for the position, while the second list (a “please rate” list) will include only the candidates that committee members feel deserve a further investigation.
“Everyone sees things through different eyes, and everyone’s ratings will be considered when we do our reporting,” Daugherty explained.
Those candidates with the highest average rating will become the finalists for the presidential post.
Regent Dr. Herman Walston asked “there has been a concern about vetting these individuals. Will you do any vetting in order to highlight certain individuals?” to which Daugherty replied “before I put a candidate in that PR list for you to evaluate, I will have done a search to see if there are any issues or questions you need to know, and they will not be added to that list until those have been answered.
“It’s YOUR search, and the people that have the most expertise and understanding of Kentucky State are the people in the search committee. Let’s use that experience to find the person you need today.”
April 21 has been deemed the “best consideration” date — not a hard deadline, but the point at which full assessment of the finalists can begin. There will then be a meeting of the search committee and Board of Regents on April 26, where the finalists will be announced by the committee (a minimum of three but no more than five). Preliminary interviews will then be conducted with finalists over Zoom on May 1.
It was also announced Friday afternoon that the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) approved changes to the KSU Management Improvement Plan. Chief among these are the allocation of $500,000 to implement curriculum design, a salary study, student mental health initiatives and ongoing professional development programs for administrators.
Also included in the allocation were funds dedicated to a summer bridge program, which helps first-year university students better acclimate to university life, academics, and personal well-being. There have been similar programs implemented at the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville in recent years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.