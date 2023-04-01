Friday morning, Kentucky State University’s presidential search committee chair Stephen Mason led the first of four town hall meetings seeking input from various segments of the community on their wants and needs for the search.

While only a handful of faculty and staff were on hand for the first session at the Cooperative Extension office, recurring concerns expressed focused on the vetting of the candidates, transparency in the search process, and if there were any possible conflicts with certain parties (namely administrative staff left from the M. Christopher Brown administration) participating in the search.

