Mary Pat Hankla, Frankfort DAR Chapter_ Makayla Sebastian, Kate Sebastian.jpeg

From left, Mary Pay Hankla, of the Frankfort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presents Makayla Sebastian, of The Frankfort Christian Academy, with the Patriots of the American Revolution High School Essay Contest Award as Kate Sebastian looks on. (Photo submitted)

The Frankfort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently presented awards to local high school students.

Mary Pat Hankla, Frankfort DAR Chapter, Emily Majewski.jpeg

From left, Mary Pay Hankla, of the Frankfort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presents Emily Majewski, of The Frankfort Christian Academy, with the DAR Good Citizens Award. (Photo submitted)

Emily Majewski, of The Frankfort Christian Academy, was presented with the DAR Good Citizens Award. The award was created by the DAR in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The award recognizes high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription