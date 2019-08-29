A second bat was found at Elkhorn Middle School this week.
Parents and students were notified about the situation in an email sent Thursday after school by Principal Jeff Rhode. He said that the bat was quickly captured after someone at the school noticed it.
"Today a bat was observed in the gymnasium when there were no classes," the email said, adding that the area was secured and bat has been sent off for testing.
Rhode sent out an email about a different bat earlier this week. That bat was found on Tuesday morning at the school and it did not come into contact with students, according to Rhode.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said that the first bat tested negative for diseases, and school officials are not considering closing the school at this time. Last year, Hearn Elementary closed after a dead bat found in the school tested positive for rabies.