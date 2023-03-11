It’s been said music is the universal language, and that adage held true Friday at Second Street School.

Wolfpen Branch, a bluegrass band, performed before an assembly of Second Street students that highlighted a donation of instruments to the school.

031123.Arthur Hancock-Wolfpen Branch_ly.JPG

Arthur Hancock, on the guitar, performs as part of Wolfpen Branch Friday at Second Street School. Wolfpen Branch, a bluegrass band, is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, which donated $2,500 worth of musical instruments to the school. Hancock is a resident of Frankfort. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
031123.SSS Students_ly.jpg

Secpnd Street School students and staff listen to Wolfpen Branch during an assembly at the school Friday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
031123.Wolfpen Branch_ly.jpg

Members of Wolfpen Branch, a bluegrass band, warm up prior to performing at an assembly at Second Street School Friday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

