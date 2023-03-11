Arthur Hancock, on the guitar, performs as part of Wolfpen Branch Friday at Second Street School. Wolfpen Branch, a bluegrass band, is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, which donated $2,500 worth of musical instruments to the school. Hancock is a resident of Frankfort. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
It’s been said music is the universal language, and that adage held true Friday at Second Street School.
Wolfpen Branch, a bluegrass band, performed before an assembly of Second Street students that highlighted a donation of instruments to the school.
A total of $2,500 worth of instruments were donated by Can’d Aid, an organization based in Colorado. Wolfpen Branch is a Tunes Ambassador for Can’d Aid.
“I’m very excited,” Second Street Principal Samantha Sams said. “Sheri Satterly, our new superintendent, one of her goals coming in was to grow our arts program across the district, and we’ve had some really great success. I know we’re headed toward the end of the year, but we have a new band director, we have a new music teacher here, and they are phenomenal.”
The instruments received from Can’d Aid were a keyboard, xylophone, an eight-piece rhythm set and a glockenspiel. In addition, the group donated four guitars and some ukuleles.
Second Street didn’t apply for the donations.
"It’s something where they reach out to schools,” Sams said. “They did talk about qualifications. Second Street is about 52% free and reduced lunch. We had to explain what we wanted to do with our music program and how we wanted to expand, and I guess we fit their criteria.”
Arthur Hancock, the guitarist with Wolfpen Branch, is a professional musician who lives in Frankfort. Wolfpen Branch has played at several schools across the country as Tunes Ambassadors for Can’d Aid.
“We get to play a few songs, and they get to ask questions,” Hancock said. “They’re always asking good questions. The world needs music. It’s a lot of fun for us, and the reception is always great.”
That’s in spite of the fact Wolfpen Branch plays a genre of music Hancock said is not very familiar to children in elementary and middle school.
“Bluegrass has that back beat, and the kids pick up on that,” he said. “Everything went really well.”
Other Tune Ambassadors play genres such as electric, rock, and rhythm and blues.
“Our kids aren’t typically going to listen to this music,” Sams said. “So just providing a different experience for them and learning how to respect and understand different cultures and experiences is a big part of what we try to do to make them better citizens.”
