Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber said Friday that Second Street School currently has four active cases of COVID-19, and 36 Second Street students are in quarantine because of contact tracing.

The State Journal received calls Friday that Second Street was having a COVID outbreak.

Barber said the students were being quarantined for their safety.

"Being quarantined, it’s our decision if a student needs to go home because they’ve potentially been exposed to COVID,” Barber said. “Mark my words, in the last year and a half, every single kid who’s been put in quarantine has not come back positive.”

Barber said there are currently no active cases or students in quarantine at Frankfort High.

Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said the department has the number of COVID cases for school-aged children but not for specific schools since individual school reporting is no longer required by the state.

