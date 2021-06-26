Second Street School STEM teacher Katie Murphy was all smiles Saturday morning as she prepared for a flight on a Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Gippsland GA8 at the Capital City Airport.
Murphy is affiliated with CAP's Aerospace Education Member Teacher Orientation Program and was invited by program administrators to take the flight, which was piloted by CAP Lt. Col. Evan Jones.
"Teachers are allowed one flight a year," Jones said. "I'll show her the parts of the airplane and give her an orientation. We'll go up in the air and turn it and she'll get to fly it."
Jones said the plane was built in Australia and CAP uses it to assist in search and rescue emergencies, as well as for educational purposes. He said the plane is only one of 18 in the country.
Murphy said she loves partnering with CAP. They provide materials for her classroom. Last year for her kindergartners, she received robotics that the students had to code.
"They love it," Murphy said. "It’s so fun. Any opportunity with Civil Air Patrol, we will do it."
So, when program administrators reached out to invite her on a flight with a CAP pilot, she jumped on the opportunity.
"I saw this opportunity and I said yes," she said. "I need to take myself on a field trip.
"I hope I can show the kids what I got to do and we can take a field trip here to the airport."
