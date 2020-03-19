The best lessons extend beyond the classroom.
On Feb. 24, Second Street School third graders were treated to local author Renae Sewall reading her book “Beautifully Unique,” a children’s book that uses butterflies to explain how each person is special in their own way.
Sewall, a master nail technician by day, had no way of knowing that the words she wrote for her youngest daughter, Sophia, who is biracial and began to question the differences between herself and her family, would one day inspire others to find their own inner beauty.
After the reading, the students wrote opinion essays explaining what makes them unique. Then teachers threw a publishing party where the students read their work. Three — Royonta Ingram, Charlie Ross and Luke Hockensmith — were selected to attend Sewall’s booksigning event at Barnes & Noble, where they presented their essays.
The State Journal is publishing the three essays in no particular order.
What makes me unique is my fingers
By Royonta Ingram
34% of dog attacks involve pit bulls. In my opinion, I’m unique because I have 8 fingers. I was attacked by a pit bull. Having 8 fingers makes me unique because most people have 10 fingers, I was able to ride in a helicopter, and some things are hard with 8 fingers.
To begin with, I was born with 10 fingers just like everyone else. Two of my fingers got bit off. I had to rush to the hospital and they couldn't find my fingers to sew them back on. When we got home from the hospital, we took the dog that bit me to the pound because my dad didn’t want there to be another incident.
Another reason having 8 fingers is unique is that I was able to ride in a helicopter. When it happened we rushed to the nearest hospital but I couldn't go in. They sent me to a different hospital and I needed to get there fast so I went on a helicopter. If I lost too much blood, I could’ve died. Being able to ride on a helicopter because I lost my fingers makes me unique. Not many people get to ride on a helicopter.
The last reason this is unique is that some things are hard with 8 fingers.
Catching is hard with only 8 fingers. Throwing is also hard because sometimes I mess up. When I was in kindergarten, all the other kids used their fingers to count to 10, but I only had 8 fingers.
Having 8 fingers makes me unique. Most people have 10 fingers, I was able to ride in a helicopter, and some things are hard are all the reasons this makes me unique. I feel grateful about having 8 fingers because it makes me special. Do you have any issues that make you unique?
What makes me unique is my helpfulness
By Charlie Ross
Did you know that helping people can make you happier and healthier? That's why I’m so happy. I’m matchless, or unique, because I’m helpful. Some examples of how I’m helpful are I help my dad, I help people with their work, and I care for people and that's why being helpful makes me so special.
To begin with I’m helpful because I help my dad. For example I’ve helped him change an air filter on a car. It was as easy as finding a elephant in a dollhouse. I've also helped him decide on where he should place things in the attic. I helped him cook tacos for 30 people at the church. I love helping my dad.
One of the other reasons I’m helpful is because I help people with their schoolwork. An example is I help people solve multiplication problems like Sofia who needed help on Exact Path. I help people with fraction problems, like yesterday when we were using fraction strips. I also help people spell words that are hard for them like Sofia who needed help spelling special. I love helping people do their schoolwork.
Finally, I’m helpful is because I care. I try to care for people when they are sad by cheering them up. I also try to care for people when they are sick like my grandma. I helped her cook and clean things up. Finally I try to care for people when they are just giving up. I give a little bit of help and treat them kindly. I love caring for people.
To sum it up, being helpful is one of the ways I’m matchless. I help my dad, people with their schoolwork and I always try to care for people. I have many more reasons but I think I will leave off here...one last thing. Trying to find why I’m helpful made me realize small things do pay off.
What makes me unique is baseball
By Luke Hockensmith
Imagine three people on base and then I hit a homerun. Four people score including me and that gives my team a grand slam. That's what I love about baseball. What makes me unique is my baseball skills. I like hitting, reading the ball and catching in the outfield.
I've always loved baseball since I was 4 years old. I like hitting mostly. I also like defense but I like watching the ball fly in the air. I am fast at running to the bases. My goal is to hit 788 homeruns to beat Hank Aaron’s record and I will be first in the Hall of Fame.
I can read the ball. That means you know what the ball is going to do or I know where it is going to land. I learned that other people like different sports and there is nothing bad about that fact.
The two things I'm good at are hitting and catching the ball in the outfield. I like to see the ball come to me when its hit. I try to square the ball up that means I hit it on the good spot.
The things that make me unique are my baseball skills. I am good at hitting the ball and catching the ball and squaring the ball up and reading the ball. I hope to get drafted from the minor leagues to the major leagues and after I retire I hope I get to the Hall of Fame.
