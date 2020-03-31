It had been awhile since Second Street teachers had seen their students.
They did something about that Monday.
Teachers at Second Street organized a parade through neighborhoods in their school’s district, decorating cars and trucks to let their students know they’re thinking of them. Two school buses were also in the parade.
“I saw where Collins Lane, or maybe it was Hearn, did this one day last week,” said Keyana Best, a seventh and eighth grade reading teacher at Second Street.
“I think it’s good to show the kids we’re thinking of them, and we’re all in this together.”
The parade was a hit with students along the route.
“I really liked it,” said Cate Looney, a sixth grader at Second Street. “It was really fun seeing our teachers.”
Frankfort Independent Schools have been closed since March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic and have been using NTI (Non Traditional Instruction). Students are currently on spring break.
“It was a challenge, and it was fun,” Best said about using NTI. “It was a challenge because our district had never used this before, but like we always do, we’re a family, and we made it work. The kids showed their perseverance, and our middle school students really stepped up.”
June Baker spent 39 years teaching before retiring in 1998. She’s now a kindergarten aide at Second Street for Tish Smith.
Teaching runs in the family. Her granddaughter, Erin McQueen, a 2019 graduate of Frankfort High, provided her car and decorated it for the parade. McQueen is studying teacher education at Midway.
McQueen’s car was decorated with hearts, and each heart had the name of a student in Baker’s class.
“My children,” Baker said when asked what she was most excited about with the parade. “Kindergartners are loveable.
“They’re going to wave, and they’ll be excited to see my dog,” Baker said. Piper, Baker’s dog, goes to school with her most Fridays.
Annika Brooks, a sixth grader at Second Street, waited on the parade route with a sign that said, “We miss our teachers. We are Frankfort!”
“It’s probably socializing with my friends,” Brooks said about what she missed most about being in school. “I really liked the parade. It was fun because of people on the buses and stuff.”
Monday’s parade was the second in less than a week that involved Liz Chappel, a first-grade teacher at Second Street.
“We’re family, a close-knit family,” Chappel said. “I’m from Michigan, and my blood family is up there, but this community, Panther Pride, is all family.
“For my birthday, they had a parade down my street (Saturday). I cried.”
