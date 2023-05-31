Stephanie Starkey’s goal when she graduated from college was to work where her education began.

She has done just that.

053123.Johnson-Starkey_ly.jpg

Second Street School fourth-grade teacher Stephanie Starkey received a $10,000 check as a recipient of the Gene and John Ed McConnell Foundation's Extra Mile Award winner Monday at a staff meeting. Terry Johnson, representing the foundation, presented the check to Starkey. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

