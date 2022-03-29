Legislation appropriating additional funding to Kentucky State University, to keep them from finishing the current fiscal year and the next two in the red, was approved by the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday, but not before adding many conditions, including more oversight.
House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, originally provided a $23 million no-interest loan, to be repaid over the next several years, but the version contained in a Senate Committee Substitute, makes numerous changes.
Tipton said there are three appropriations in the new version.
“The original bill appropriated $23 million directly to KSU, but the committee sub appropriates that money to the Council for Postsecondary Education (CPE), with KSU making requests and providing documentation as that money is needed," he stated. "There is an additional $15 million above that appropriated, $5 million in the next fiscal year, $10 million in the second year of the budget that would be available.”
The third appropriation is $1.5 million to the CPE for the next fiscal year, to help them administer and oversee this program, according to Tipton.
• The KSU Board of Regents must approve a new financial policy by May 15, to expedite the restructuring of the university, along with reporting requirements.
• Regents would have the authority to terminate the employment of any employee, including tenured employees, upon 30-day notice.
• CPE must approve any KSU expenditure over $5,000, and the school will provide monthly reports of finances to the council. That shall continue until the CPE reports to the governor and the Legislative Research Commission, that KSU finances are stable.
• The regents shall halt the search for a permanent president until April 15, 2023. When the legislation takes effect, the regents will conduct a search for a new interim president, with an emphasis on turn around experience, to replace the current interim president.
• Within one year of the bill’s enactment, KSU, in consultation with CPE, will conduct a thorough review of all university departments and academic programs for long-term viability, financial stability, alignment with the university’s mission, and other criteria to be determined by the regents and CPE.
• In accordance with accreditation requirements, the board shall eliminate or make changes to any department or program found to be ineffective, inconsistent with KSU’s mission, or otherwise not meeting the review criteria. KSU faculty and staff employed in those departments will be terminated but shall not be prohibited from applying for other available positions at the university.
• Within three months of the enactment of the legislation, KSU Regents, in consultation with CPE, shall develop a process to review all faculty and staff performance, including a post-tenure review. That performance review must be completed within one year.
• By Nov. 1, 2025, the CPE will provide a three-year analysis of KSU, based on the improvement plan. The council will provide recommendations for a transition plan to a new governance and operations structure, for consideration by the General Assembly.
The bill passed 9-0, and now heads to the Senate floor. If approved there, it will have to return to the House for concurrence in the changes.
