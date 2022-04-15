Late Thursday on the final day of the session the Senate confirmed Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointments to the Kentucky State Board of Regents.

Senate Bill 265 gave the governor the power to replace eight of the 11 KSU Board of Regents members. Current student, staff and faculty regents are not affected.

Beshear named his appointees in late March. However, per the legislation, those candidates had to be confirmed by the Senate prior to adjournment.

KSU academic logo

The confirmed appointees include:

• Ernie Fletcher of Osprey, Florida, is a former Republican Governor of Kentucky, where he oversaw the management and budget of the Executive Branch. He is also a physician at the Fletcher Group, Inc., and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

• Edward Hatchett of Glasgow is a former Democratic state auditor and managing partner and counsel at Blue Spring Creek LLC. As state auditor from 1995–2003, he oversaw the auditing of accounts and financial transactions of all agencies of Kentucky. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

• Charles Moyer of Louisville, a professor and former dean at the University of Louisville College of Business. Moyer has taught finance and business courses for decades at several higher education institutions. The Howard University graduate shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Tammi Dukes of Farmington Hills, Michigan, is vice president of global sustainability at Adient. Dukes has spent decades of her professional career providing finance and auditing services to clients in the private sector. Dukes is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.

• Michael Adams Jr., of Lexington is a vice president, commercial loan officer at Independence Bank and a managing member of Urban Industries LLC. He has long personal and commercial banking experience and a background in business management. Adams is a KSU grad, whose term expires June 30, 2024.

• Gerald Patton of Rancho Mirage, California, is a retired higher education executive with experience working for multiple accreditation associations. Before retiring, Patton was director of assessment and educational effectiveness at California State University. He is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30. Patton is the only current regent retained by Beshear.

• Jason Moseley of Lexington is the head basketball coach at Frederick Douglas High School and is a graduate of KSU. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

• Robert Ramsey of Georgetown was a cabinet secretary during the Fletcher administration and is now retired. He is a graduate of Florida A&M and shall serve for a term expiring June 30.

During the session the legislature approved House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, which includes a $23 million loan appropriated to the Council for Postsecondary Education (CPE) in order to keep K-State out of the red through the end of the current fiscal year.

The legislation also added an additional $15 million — $5 million for the fiscal year starting in July and another $10 million in the second year of the budget that would be available.

It also earmarks another $1.5 million to the CPE for expenses related to the oversight of KSU.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription