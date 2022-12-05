Joe Bilby knows high school students have a lot on their minds, but he offered some tips last week at the National Honor Society induction ceremony at The Frankfort Christian Academy that he hopes will help.

“I hope you can just kind of file this away in the back of your minds and at some point in the future, whether it’s next week or 10 years from now, you’ll remember me having touched on at least one of these topics, and maybe it’s useful as you start out your career as a young adult,” Bilby said during his remarks as guest speaker at the ceremony.

The Frankfort Christian Academy recently had seven students inducted into the National Honor Society. From left are Meredith Murphy, Abigail Roy, Emily Majewski, John Lobuglio, Jade Canterbury, Cora Gilbert and Kaitlin Gilbert.
Joe Bilby was the guest speaker at the Natonal Honor Society induction at The Frankfort Christian Academy last week.

