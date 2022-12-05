The Frankfort Christian Academy recently had seven students inducted into the National Honor Society. From left are Meredith Murphy, Abigail Roy, Emily Majewski, John Lobuglio, Jade Canterbury, Cora Gilbert and Kaitlin Gilbert. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Joe Bilby knows high school students have a lot on their minds, but he offered some tips last week at the National Honor Society induction ceremony at The Frankfort Christian Academy that he hopes will help.
“I hope you can just kind of file this away in the back of your minds and at some point in the future, whether it’s next week or 10 years from now, you’ll remember me having touched on at least one of these topics, and maybe it’s useful as you start out your career as a young adult,” Bilby said during his remarks as guest speaker at the ceremony.
Inducted into the NHS chapter at The Frankfort Christian Academy on Nov. 29 were Jade Canterbury, Kaitlin Gilbert, Cora Gilbert, Abigail Roy, Meredith Murphy, Emily Majewski and John Lobuglio.
Criteria used for membership selection are scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Bilby had three pieces of advice to share with those being inducted into the National Honor Society.
“In everything you do, make a habit of excellence,” he told the students. “Here’s why that’s important. If you get in the habit of doing your very best effort on every single task that comes your way, eventually it’ll become effortless to you to do that.”
Money was another topic he asked the students to consider.
“Avoid debt,” Bilby said. “Too many young people take on loans whether for school or otherwise without fully realizing what they’re getting into. If you have an opportunity to go to college and incur very little debt as option A, or option B is go somewhere else and take on a ton of student loans, go with option A.”
The third is deciding whose opinion matters.
“As you enter the world and begin to encounter people who have backgrounds and values that are very different from your own, you need to decide whose opinion of you you care about,” Bilby said.
“If you care what everyone thinks about, even some random person, it’s going to paralyze you. You won’t want to do anything. Better to decide and enter the adult world with a clear idea of whose opinion of you you really care about. First and foremost, your Lord and Maker.
“Your family. People in your faith group, those are whose opinions should matter to you.”
Bilby, the top attorney with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, recently ran for Franklin Circuit Judge against incumbent Phillip Shepherd.
“I lost, spectacularly,” he said. “One thing that made it easy is I knew whose opinions I cared about, and I was able to shrug off the opinions of those I don’t care about.”
Current NHS members at TFCA are Taylor Grace Ammon, NHS public relations officer; Brady Barnes, treasurer; Riley Bell, co-vice president; Ford Cull; Grace Fields, secretary; Molly Gross; Caroline Johnson, co-vice president; Priya Miller; Femi Obielodan; Beth Roy, president; and Makayla Sebastian.
