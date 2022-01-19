Georgetown College

Seventeen students from Frankfort were named to the Dean's List at Georgetown College for the 2021 fall semester.

They are Sarah Arnett, Keegan Christopher, Lauren Walters, Maddilyn Mutchler, Logan Johnson, Xitalic Garcia, Alison Wells, Kendall Woods, Darcey Burton, Alexia Estes, Samuel Bloemer, Sophia Parsley, Robert Bourne, Faith Hogsten, Connor Ross, Emily Allen and Aaliyah Oliver.

To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA.

