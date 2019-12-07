The Frankfort Kiwanis Club and Kentucky State University hosted a day of fun for area children at the university's Exum Center over the weekend.
Children from kindergarten through fifth-grade were invited to play games, make crafts, have lunch and leave with a few Christmas gifts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
"It's a great partnership," Kiwanis Pres.-elect Todd Horstmeyer said about Kiwanis' relationship with KSU.
KSU students volunteered at the event by playing with the children and organizing the games and other activities.
This is the third time in four years Kiwanis and KSU have hosted the free event, Horstmeyer said. The event had enough presents for roughly 200 children.