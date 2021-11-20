Elkhorn Elementary School staff, students and families shared thanks over a Thanksgiving dinner Saturday at the school.

The tradition started four years ago. In years past, the dinner was held during the week at the school, but because of COVID-19 staff decided to have the dinner on a Saturday so they could have proper social distancing. 

EES school counselor Meghan Adams said approximately 80 families enjoyed a turkey dinner at the school Saturday. 

"With missing a year because of COVID, this year seems more special than ever," Adams said.

Adams and second grade teacher Kayla Fallis headed the organization of the dinner.

"It gives us an opportunity to let families come together and talk about what they're grateful for and to show them we’re grateful for them," Fallis said.

Elkhorn Elementary School Thanksgiving Dinner — Nov. 20, 2021

+6 
+6 
112321_EESThanksgiving_hb_web-1.jpg
+6 
+6 
112321_EESThanksgiving_hb_web-7.jpg
+6 
+6 
112321_EESThanksgiving_hb_web-2.jpg
+6 
+6 
112321_EESThanksgiving_hb_web-3.jpg
+6 
+6 
112321_EESThanksgiving_hb_web-4.jpg

