When Jordan Moore sees the smile on a child’s face after giving them a bag of new clothes for school, he knows that what he has done was worth it.
“I am definitely blessed to be able to bless all these kids and make this dream of mine come to life,” Moore said.
A day before school started, Moore said he saw a couple of kids that he could tell were less fortunate and he decided then that he was going to find two or three kids that needed school clothes and take them out shopping.
He posted on Facebook that he was looking for kids to take back-to-school clothes shopping. He told his mother, Sasha Lyons, what he was doing, so she decided to shop for a couple of more kids, and one of Moore’s friends decided to do the same thing.
“The two or three kids turned into nine the first day, and then I made a post asking for people to donate,” Moore said. “By the fourth day, we had done 33 kids.”
Moore has shopped for all 33 kids so far. As of Friday, he had 45 on his list. They range from preschool age to seniors in high school. He shops for them at Walmart and Burlington Coat Factory, then drops the clothes off to them at their homes.
“I didn’t expect this to get so big this fast, and it has turned out great,” he said.
“(The kids and parents) have been super grateful — thanking me and telling me to keep doing great things and thanking me for looking out for everybody. I’ve enjoyed it. Putting the smiles on the kids’ faces is everything to me.”
Moore is still collecting monetary donations to be able to purchase more clothes for area children. To donate, send money on Cash App to $ShowMooreLove2021. To meet with him personally to provide a donation or to donate clothes, email him at moorejordan120@gmail.com.
Moore is also selling T-shirts with #ShowMooreLove written on them for $20. All proceeds are used to purchase more clothes for children.
“As long as I can make a kids’ day better, that’s all that matters to me,” he said.
