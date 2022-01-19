Midway logo.png

When the Midway University 2021 fall semester Dean's List was released earlier this month, six students from Frankfort were omitted from the list because of a programming error.

Those students are Shannon Brunette, Owen Clements, Samantha Durham, Katlynn Fay, Emilie Hill and Jacob Smith.

Students named to the Dean's List must be full-time students and earn a 3.60 GPA.

