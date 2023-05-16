Six students from Frankfort recently graduated from the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University.

Gatton Academy logo.png

They are Aathman Bhavaraju, Dimple Pragna Doppalapudi, Nihar Tulapati and Mason Tyler Wooldridge from Western Hills, Elijah David Cossel from Frankfort High, and Femi Obielodan from The Frankfort Christian Academy.

