Georgetown College

Sixteen students from Frankfort were named to the Dean’s List for spring 2022 at Georgetown College.

They are Emily Allen, Sarah Arnett, Robert Bourne, Preston Braswell, Keegan Christopher, Xitlalic Garcia, Abigail Hall, Faith Hogsten, Logan Johnson, Maddilynn Mutchler, Aaliyah Oliver, Sophia Parsley, Connor Ross, Kelsey Sherrard, Lauren Walters and Kendall Woods. 

To qualify, a student must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 grade-point average.

