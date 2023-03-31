040123.DIGS-FIS board_ly.jpg

Frankfort Independent Schools is one of only two districts in the state to have both an all-female board and a female superintendent. On the front row, from left, are board members Donna Hecker, Sabrina Gordon and Jina Greathouse. On the back row are FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly and board members Becky Barnes and Margaret Tillman. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

When Jina Greathouse was first elected to the Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education 22 years ago, she was the only woman on the board.

After November’s election, Greathouse is part of a board comprised completely of women, one of only four school districts in the state to have an all-female school board.

