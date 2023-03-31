When Jina Greathouse was first elected to the Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education 22 years ago, she was the only woman on the board.
After November’s election, Greathouse is part of a board comprised completely of women, one of only four school districts in the state to have an all-female school board.
The others are Powell County, Trigg County and Scott County, and FIS and Powell County are the only two districts in the state to have an all-female board and a female superintendent.
“I had never really given much thought to our all-female board composition until it was brought to my attention,” said Greathouse, who is the board’s chair. “When I first was elected to the board, I was the only female member at that particular time. Through the years, the composition has seemed to change with every election. I have served with a wide variation of board members with respect to gender, age, profession and political party affiliation.
“The board of education has been as diverse and distinctive as the FIS district itself, and rightfully so. I have been honored to work with and make decisions alongside board members who, no matter our differences or similarities, stay focused on the work at hand and never waver from putting students first.”
Serving as vice-chair is Becky Barnes, who has been on the board since 2013.
Sheri Satterly was hired as the FIS superintendent in June and is one of 32 women serving as superintendents out of Kentucky’s 171 districts.
“If you think about this district currently, in upper level administration the superintendent is female, the director of special ed is female, the finance director is female, and Second Street’s principal is female,” Satterly said, “so that’s four women in a very small district that doesn’t have a ton of upper level leadership positions, and an all-female board.
“In this office we have a pretty good balance of male to female, and it’s wonderful. My female leaders are very respectful of my male leaders, and vice versa. It’s a great team.”
There was no concerted effort to have an all-female board team.
Satterly replaced Houston Barber, who resigned as FIS superintendent last year to become a deputy superintendent with Fayette County Public Schools.
Dave Garnett, who had served on the FIS board, decided not to run for re-election in November, as did fellow board member Tasha Jones.
Margaret Tillman and Donna Hecker ran unopposed for the two open spots on the board.
“I’ve always rooted for the underdog and wanted to be a voice for the voiceless,” Tillman said about her community service. “My sister, Linda, was an inspiration and encouraged me in the beginning to join the FRYSC (Family Resource and Youth Services Centers) Board. She worked for The Kings Center and also asked me to volunteer in that role. It was easy for me because my children, and so many other children that I knew, were involved.
“Jina Greathouse was an inspiration, recruiting me to run for school board because she has always been a huge advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and it was a natural progression.”
That she’s serving on an all-female board hasn’t made a big impression on Tillman.
“I don’t pay much attention to who is in leadership, women or otherwise,” she said. “That’s not a big deal for me. It’s more important to me to get the work done without focusing on gender roles.”
Sabrina Gordon, a 1999 graduate of Frankfort High, joined the board in November to replace Amelia Berry, who had resigned her seat.
“I’ve enjoyed it very much,” Gordon said about serving on the board. “I grew up in Frankfort, and mainly in the city district. It was kind of my start for sports, band, academics. I did so many things in the district.
“I definitely think it’s important for young people, especially little girls of color, to see folks who look like them in positions of leadership, serving and making decisions. I think that’s extremely important.”
Hecker has served as president of several local organizations, including Citizens for Open Government, WalkBike Frankfort and the Rotary Club of Frankfort.
It’s a trait she came by naturally.
“I really became aware of women becoming more visible in leadership roles beginning with my mother's generation,” she said. “Barbara Hecker was an incredible role model who spent a lifetime serving her community, sometimes very openly and at other times in more of a supporting role. She taught my brothers and me that we were expected to contribute to our community. Not doing so was not an option.
“I think the 1960s and ’70s were critical for women as they had access to more and better jobs and education, and a wider range of opportunities all around. When local Frankfort legend, Ed Powe, became my mom's boss at Sears, he really transformed the culture there and promoted many women to management positions for the first time.”
Satterly grew up wanting to be a teacher, and she began her career in education as a music teacher. A colleague got her thinking about being an administrator.
“It was after a male leader said, ‘hey, I think you’d be good at this. You should look into it,” she said about the possibility of moving into administration.
That was for a principal’s position, and after that came another opportunity to move up.
“It was never really on my radar until I was a middle school principal and at the time there was an assistant superintendent seat open,” Satterly said. “My superintendent at the time came into my office for a one-on-one meeting, and when she sat down she said, ‘what are your plans for the next five years?’ And right then I thought, ‘she’s getting ready to offer me a job.’
“My initial reaction was no because I loved being a principal, but upon thinking about it I moved into the assistant superintendent’s seat.”
As an assistant superintendent with Danville Independent Schools, Satterly participated in the Kentucky Women in Education Leadership program through the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.
“That cohort and networking with those female leaders gave me the confidence to actually put my name out there and start applying,” she said. “I tell people all the time without that network of women, I don’t know that I would have ever had the confidence to step into the role.”
Greathouse’s affiliation with the school district began after the birth of her first daughter and her family’s move to Frankfort. At that time she and her husband, Larry, came to the decision that Greathouse would be a stay-at-home mother.
“Our family was in a very fortunate and blessed position, and it opened a world of opportunity for me as a parent volunteer at my daughters' school,” she said. “I quickly became smitten with Second Street School and stayed busy volunteering there through the years that both of my daughters attended. The rest is history.
“I never intended to continue my board service as long as I have, but I love children and young people, and it has been a truly passionate, humbling, dedicated way to give back to our community.”
And for the women on the board, it’s a way to serve.
“We all bring a different perspective and we may not always agree, but we all care for the students, parents, staff, teachers and community in the FIS district,” Gordon said.
“I think Frankfort has a lot of strong women in leadership, and I’m proud to be part of it. I think we just happen to have strong women who want to be part of something bigger than themselves.”
