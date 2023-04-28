Former Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown’s awarding of over $138,000 in bonuses to executive staff members has been a major bombshell finding in the wake of the state’s audit of the institution.
However, this is a case of history repeating itself from the last presidency Brown held at an HBCU, where perks for close associates seemed to have also been the norm.
At Alcorn State, Brown was discovered to have spent approximately $85,000 on music and entertainment for the school. And while at KSU, Brown spent a substantial amount of Title III and Student Recognition Fund monies on musical acts and speakers for campus events. Contracts at both universities were directly tied to Thee Young Alumni Group LLC, also known as Average Joe Entertainment, a music and event promotion group with offices out of Jackson and Tougaloo, Mississippi.
According to the group’s Eventbrite page (there is no formal website), they are “the city’s premier entertainment organization, providing sophisticated social events to Metro Jackson and surrounding cities.”
Saleem Baird, who is listed as the registered agent on business licenses filed for Young Alumni with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, is also notated as the recipient (through Average Joe Entertainment) on a $25,875 payment for entertainment at a “President’s Back to School Bash” that also included a birthday celebration for Brown while he was at K-State in early 2019. This was also paid for with university funds through the KSU Foundation.
Baird, who works as a political strategist in Mississippi, also worked for U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and according to an article from Politico, was charged with running an unlicensed strip club in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2011. Per a Jackson police report, “a male who identified himself as Saleem Baird advised that he was the manager and in charge. He was also placed under arrest for violation of city ordinance.”
The charges were later dropped, and Baird continued to work for Wicker as a legislative correspondent until 2016.
Baird may have been listed as the registered agent for the promotion, but the president, according to professional networking site LinkedIn and other social media platforms, is Jeremy Mason, also of Jackson.
Mason served as Brown’s aide and Alcorn State’s “special assistant for university initiatives,” and resigned his position along with Brown amid the growing scandal in December 2013. Average Joe Entertainment was responsible for making a donation to the Alcorn State University Foundation in 2011 somewhere between $1,000 and $2,499, just prior to the time Mason was employed by the school in Brown’s office.
In documents secured by The State Journal through an open records request, there are recorded payments to Young Alumni Group or Average Joe Entertainment for campus events totaling just shy of $98,000 between 2019 and 2021, including:
• A cash endowment of $25,875 to “Saleem Baird of Average Joe Entertainment” paid on Feb. 21, 2019, in entertainment booking fees for “KSU’s Back To School Birthday Bash” event on Jan. 26, 2019.
• $24,150 in entertainment booking fees paid on Oct. 1, 2020, for a commencement event held on Oct. 16, 2020, at Alumni Stadium.
• $7,391.71 in booking fees for a speaker at KSU’s 2021 Women's Heritage Month event paid on March 4, 2021.
• $34,500 for spring commencement entertainment paid on April 27, 2021.
• $5,750 for additional spring commencement entertainment paid on May 27, 2021.
There were no subsequent contracts with or payments to Baird, Mason, Young Alumni Group or Average Joe Entertainment after KSU severed ties with Brown in mid-2021.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.