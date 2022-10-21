After two years with no testing, school districts are sifting through data found in the School Report Card released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Education.
“It’s kind of interesting in that we just came off a worldwide pandemic for two years,” Franklin County School Superintendent Mark Kopp said, “so I think it’s really important we remember that in analyzing any data when our kids and our staff have frankly been through something that no one ever expected.
“The superintendents I’ve talked to across the state have all kind of had the same message. Whether the scores come back and they’re the greatest thing ever or they’re not where you want them to be, the one thing it can give us, it gives us a baseline. It gives us a starting point moving forward where we can plot our plans to grow.”
The state implemented a new accountability system this year that is color-coded with red being the lowest ranking, followed by orange, yellow, green and blue, the highest ranking.
Data was derived from tests taken last spring by students in grades 3-8 and 10-11.
Frankfort High is green, the highest ranking of any school in the county. That follows FHS being named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, the only high school in Kentucky to receive that distinction.
Second Street is yellow for middle school and orange for the elementary grades.
“While the Second Street grades 3-5 orange designation is low, if you do a deep drill in the data you’ll see areas of improvement,” Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Sheri Satterly said.
FHS received a blue designation, the highest given, for its 96.9% post-secondary readiness rating, and its graduation rate of 93% is in the green range.
"We will use the data to determine our students' needs and next steps for this school year," Satterly said. "We will also utilize this data to look at our subgroups — African-American, economically disadvantaged, special education, etc. in order to determine where we can close gaps between those subgroups and our other populations."
As a district, FCS was in the orange range for elementary and middle schools and yellow for high schools.
Schools designated yellow were Bondurant, Collins Lane, Peaks Mill, Franklin County and Western Hills.
Bridgeport, Elkhorn Elementary, Elkhorn Middle, Hearn and Westridge are orange.
In the quality of school climate and survey taken by students, Bridgeport was green.
“Math, reading, science and social studies increased in the elementary grades,” said Kim Young, director of assessment and program effectiveness at FCS. “We did take a dip in on-demand writing, so that’s been a big conversation in middle and elementary school about how we can get our younger students as writers and start building those programs up again.
“We’re still trying to climb our way back to pre-pandemic numbers, but we feel like we’re on a good trajectory.”
FCS middle school results showed an increase in math, reading and science since the last testing.
“We look at the data very positively because it is a baseline and it’s giving us so much information so that we now have opportunities and areas we can focus and move forward with,” FCS Deputy Superintendent Tammy McDonald said. “It is nice when you have this amount of data for a baseline.”
Peaks Mill had 52% of its fourth-grade students score in the proficient/distinguished range in math and 51% in reading.
As a district, fifth-grade students had 18% in the proficient/distinguished range in writing and 19% of seventh-graders were in that range for science.
“Definitely our on-demand writing for elementary and middle,” Young said when asked about areas of concern. “Franklin County High School’s writing was amazing, for two years well above the state average. They worked really hard having a writing boot camp, and we want to use some of what they’re doing.”
FCHS 11th-graders had 53% proficient/distinguished in writing. The district increased its post-secondary readiness from 59.8 to 78.1, and Franklin County High School recently received a College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, one of 43 public high schools in the state to receive the honor.
“We also have math,” Young said. “I think that’s one we knew would be an area for growth from data at the end of school year.” The district has hired a math coach to work with all the elementary schools.
Senate Bill 158 (2020) made significant changes to the statewide accountability system with updates including performance based on a combination of academic and school quality indicators and measures, known as state indicators, requirements that a school’s indicators, overall performance, status and change be displayed on an online colored dashboard, and requirements that state indicators be evaluated on status and change and defines the terms.
Status represents a school’s performance for the current year, while change represents the school’s performance for the current year compared with the previous year.
“This is only showing status, current data,” Young said. “Next year filters in change that includes your growth from this year to next, so I think we’re very hopeful that with a lot of the strategies and resources put into schools we’ll see good change, growth data going into next year.”
For FIS, Frankfort ranked high in 11th grade science, social studies and writing, with 52% proficient/distinguished in writing. For 10th-graders, 52% were proficient/distinguished.
"The school report card is a single snapshot in time," Satterly said. "We definitely look at it, as well as other data points and qualitative measures. Our results show some definite bright spots and some areas for growth. We view this data as a baseline for moving forward and elevating our student achievement following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am very proud of our students, faculty and staff, families, and community for persevering through a global pandemic and making education a top priority."
That sentiment is shared by the FCS administration.
“It’s wild so much of what you get reported on in October is for what happened in May for an hour and a half in certain subjects,” Kopp said. “Kids sit down and take a test, and now this is what your result is.
“It doesn’t paint a full picture. No assessment program or system can paint a full picture of what’s going on in our schools. We’re focused on the positive. This gives us a good bit of data now we can set some goals toward. We’re very proud of our successes.
“Our staff is amazing. We have the best teachers in the state, and now that we have our goals to set we’re going to see some tremendous growth over the next several years.”
