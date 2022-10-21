After two years with no testing, school districts are sifting through data found in the School Report Card released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Education.

“It’s kind of interesting in that we just came off a worldwide pandemic for two years,” Franklin County School Superintendent Mark Kopp said, “so I think it’s really important we remember that in analyzing any data when our kids and our staff have frankly been through something that no one ever expected.

FIS
FCS logo.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription