A local student was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi chapter at Berea College.

Cienna-Paige Slattery, of Frankfort, was named to the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. 

She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7½% of juniors are eligible for membership. 

