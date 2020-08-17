Ethan Smith began classes Monday at the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State. 

Ethan Smith, of Frankfort, began classes Monday at Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State. (Photo submitted)

Smith, a member of the Class of 2022 at Craft, is the first student from Franklin County High School accepted to the Craft Academy.

The Craft Academy is a dual-credit residential high school for academically exceptional Kentucky students. The Academy's purpose is to meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in Kentucky.

Smith is the son of Donna and Duane Smith.

