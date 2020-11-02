Felicia C. Smith. Ed.D. and Tasha Jones, of Frankfort, have been selected to be members of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

Smith is senior director of global delivery at the National Geographic Society. She previously served as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in Jefferson County Public Schools, as a senior program officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, associate commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education and teacher leader.

Jones is an unemployment appeals specialist for the state. She is member of the Kentucky School Boards Association and the school board for Frankfort Independent Schools.

The Prichard Committee is an independent, nonpartisan, citizen-led organization working to improve education in Kentucky — early childhood through postsecondary — so that a better quality of life for all residents will be achieved.

“Prichard Committee members believe public education is critical to the economic and social well-being of Kentucky,” said Brigitte Blom Ramsey, president and CEO. “Felicia and Tasha will work to inspire other Kentuckians to act on improving education outcomes at all levels and will be assets to the committee.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription