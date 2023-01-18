Grace Smith, of Frankfort, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville.

Dean's List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

