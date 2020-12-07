Belmont

NASHVILLE — A Frankfort student has been honored at Belmont University.

Grace Smith qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean's List at the school. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

