Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith, of Frankfort, has been selected as the president of the National Center for Families Learning. Her first day will be Monday.

A lifelong educator and national thought leader for teaching and learning, Smith brings decades of valuable experience to advance NCFL’s mission of working to eradicate poverty through education solutions for families.

Smith will become the second leader over NCFL’s 32-year history, succeeding its founder, Sharon Darling. NCFL’s board of directors selected Smith through a rigorous national search, citing her noteworthy accomplishments working alongside students on family literacy and engagement initiatives across local, state, and national levels in both the public and private sectors.

Throughout her career Dr. Smith has been a longtime advocate of NCFL and a recent board member.

“Engaging students, families, and community stakeholders has been a priority for the equity-driven work I have led throughout my career,” she said. “I am honored to follow Sharon Darling as the next president and will be a good steward of the brand and legacy that has already transformed millions of lives across the country.”

Smith joins NCFL after departing from her role as the senior director, U.S. Regions at the National Geographic Society, where she oversaw the development and implementation of National Geographic's education strategy for scaling, innovation and delivery of game-changing tools, resources and learning experiences.

“Felicia is committed to supporting our nation’s families in local communities while also promoting innovation across the field,” said NCFL’s board chair Richard Barr, former vice president of Airline Operations at UPS. “She is an outstanding leader who will enhance NCFL’s history of exceptional work while also making sure we are ready to meet the educational demands of the future.” 

At the National Geographic Society, Smith led a team to steward 31 regional partnerships from incubation and strategy development to execution. As a senior program officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, she helped to shape and reimagine the Foundation’s K-12 education investment portfolio focused on place-based strategies for education leadership and advancing college and career ready efforts, P-20.

Dr. Smith has also had an impact on bringing positive change in Kentucky’s education system, serving as the associate commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education and then as the assistant superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools.

