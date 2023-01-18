Madeline Smith has been named to President’s List and Raymond Tabor has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Campbellsville University.

Students named to the President’s List achieved a 4.0 grade point average with a course load of at least 12 hours.

