The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) announced a new unit in the agency focused on increasing public awareness of the value of higher education and strengthening partnerships with the business community and other key partners on Wednesday.

The External Affairs and Economic Partnerships unit, which will be headed up by Rick W. Smith Sr., Ed.D., is charged with leading the agency’s strategic communication efforts promoting higher education in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The office will also support CPE’s external partnerships with economic development leaders, state agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Rick Smith

Rick Smith

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription