Frankfort will be one of seven stops for the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) exhibit, “Spark! Places of Innovation,” later this year.

The exhibit, which highlights innovation in rural America from the perspective of people who lived it, will be at the Capital City Museum from Dec. 3 through Jan. 13, 2024.

Spark

