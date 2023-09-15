091423_SSSSunflowers_hb_web-7.jpg

Ahnat Purdy-Pressley, 5, runs through the sunflower field at Jane Julian Farm Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Sunflowers soaked up the last bit of the day's sun Thursday evening as Second Street School families visited the SSS Garden Club's sunflower field at Jane Julian Farm to pick the flowers to take home.

SSS Farm to School coordinator Connie Lemley said the school has partnered with Jane Julian Farm to grow sweet potatoes and butternut squash. Lemley planted the sunflowers to attract pollinators.

Dana Feldman puts a sunflower behind her daughter, Diana's, ear while picking sunflowers in the Second Street School garden at Jane Julian Farm Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

A bouquet of sunshine — Sept. 14, 2023

