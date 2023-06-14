The Franklin County Schools Board of Education made a revision to its district calendar and meeting schedule for the 2023-24 school year at Monday evening’s meeting.

Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board that the March 15 district staff day was being moved to April 8, which is the date of a total solar eclipse. Students will be in school on March 15.

The sun peeks out from behind the moon during the 2017 eclipse. (Photo by Dan Price)
