School lunches are often the butt of many jokes when remembering childhood.
Nondescript substances masquerading as “meatloaf,”mashed potatoes more closely resembling the paste on your desk than anything mom would make.And if you were lucky, Fridays meant rectangular slabs of pizza topped withequallygeometric bits of pepperoni.
Well, for the Franklin County Schools, those days are far in the rearview mirror.
FCS welcomed Christy Pritchett to their staff as the new director of food services, the same role she held with Frankfort Independent Schools, a district she feelsa keen senseof connection with, fornearly a decade.
“It is a bittersweet change.But I am so excited to join the FCS staff and bring quality foods toallthe students in our county,” she told The State Journal.
After moving their family back to Frankfort when her husband retired from the military, Pritchett’s children started at Collins Lane Elementary, and she decided to take a position helping in the kitchen at their school.Several years later in 2012 she took over direction of the dining services for FIS and hadbeen responsible forwhat she calls the “farm to school” program.
“I have been blessed to have worked with Connie Lemley (a mainstay of the Franklin County Farmers Market with Cedar Ring Greens) on helping to source fresh fruits and vegetables for school entrees, and with Cody Brenneman (of Brenneman & Bucks Farm) on purchasing local, fresh ground pork,” Pritchett said.
She hopes to continue this program with the FCS lunchrooms but understands that with a much larger population to feed, sourcing locally might be a tougher task. However, Pritchett notes that “buying locally is what is going to feed the community, and every school needs to offer a choice of the freshest andhealthiestfoods we can possibly offer.”
Todo this, she and her staff will look at each school’s enrollment and their participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that subsidizes lunch programs, which the entirety of Franklin County will qualify for in the 2022-2023 school year). Food services are not included in a school district’s general operating budget, so funds must come from either paid meals or subsidy programs.
“Think of it like the cafeteria is a restaurant inside the school,” she explained.“Wehave tomake things cost effective and nutritious.Wemustmake the budget whatever it needs to betoreally help our kids.”
Anticipated supply shortages and increased costs of food items mean local sources of meat and produce will ease some of the burdens the schools will face, without sacrificing quality.
“If I wouldn’t eat it, why would I feed it to the kids,” she questioned.
But Pritchettwon’tbe facing this task alone.
“All of us involved in food services for the schools are a community, and we all work together,” she added.
One of the first tasks Pritchett will complete is meeting with every food service manager andallthe staff at each school to discuss specific needs in each school and how those can be addressed.
“At the end of the day, our job isultimately tofigure out a menu whereallour kids will be happy," she stated. "Youcan’thave a better goal than that.”
