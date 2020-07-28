Southern States Cooperative announced the donation of nearly $9,000 to the Kentucky and North Carolina FFA state associations through the co-op’s Fueling FFA campaign.
The fundraiser launched in October 2017 at the Southern States location in Siler City, North Carolina. For each gallon of propane sold from the Fueling FFA truck, 2 cents would be donated to the North Carolina FFA Association. A year later, a second Fueling FFA truck began rolling from the co-op’s Frankfort location, with proceeds from propane sales there directed to the Kentucky FFA Foundation. Both locations have strong connections to FFA in their areas.
“As a farmer-owned cooperative, we are proud to support FFA and its efforts to prepare students for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture,” said John Schatz, Southern States’ Manager of Energy Operations. “We take tremendous pride in investing in future leaders in agriculture, and the Fueling FFA campaign is one way we can show our support.”
During Southern States’ fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, the Fueling FFA trucks in Kentucky and North Carolina sold more than 92,500 gallons and 355,000 gallons, respectively. The sales equate to donations of $7,101 to the Kentucky FFA and $1,850 to the North Carolina FFA. Since the campaign’s inception, nearly $25,000 has been donated to the two organizations.
In addition to the Fueling FFA campaign, Southern States also organizes an annual “I’m Supporting FFA” campaign each March. The co-op’s stores sell paper FFA logo emblems for $1 each. For every dollar received, 50% is designated for the National FFA Foundation, and the other 50% goes to the store’s local chapter or state FFA association. In recent years, the paper emblem campaign has raised $50,000 to support the agriculture organization’s activities.
