Senate Bill 158

Rookie Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, filed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit face mask requirements statewide in Kentucky during a state of emergency.

She is the sole sponsor of Senate Bill 158, which would require only health care workers to wear facial coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic and any other virus or disease emergencies.

Southworth said in a Twitter post that she filed the bill “to start the conversation on how to address acute vs. chronic and local/regional disparity.”

Southworth did not respond to The State Journal’s request for comment on SB 158 on Thursday.

She has also been critical of the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m not touching that vaccine with a 10-foot pole,” she told The Anderson News earlier this week.

Southworth succeeded retired state Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, after beating state Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, in the November election. She is the first Republican to represent Senate District 7, which includes Franklin County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription