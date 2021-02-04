Rookie Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, filed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit face mask requirements statewide in Kentucky during a state of emergency.
She is the sole sponsor of Senate Bill 158, which would require only health care workers to wear facial coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic and any other virus or disease emergencies.
Southworth said in a Twitter post that she filed the bill “to start the conversation on how to address acute vs. chronic and local/regional disparity.”
Southworth did not respond to The State Journal’s request for comment on SB 158 on Thursday.
She has also been critical of the coronavirus vaccine.
“I’m not touching that vaccine with a 10-foot pole,” she told The Anderson News earlier this week.
Southworth succeeded retired state Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, after beating state Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, in the November election. She is the first Republican to represent Senate District 7, which includes Franklin County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
“Southworth did not respond to The State Journal’s request for comment on SB 158 on Thursday.”
Then the State Journal should refuse to publish her submitted guest columns, that are fluff pieces that are best described as fluffy propaganda.
Our new state senator filed a bill to prevent people from wearing face masks during an emergency? Did I read that right? Lord, help us......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.