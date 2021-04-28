Second Street School preschoolers got into the Derby spirit Wednesday as they raced their pool noodle horses — with names like T-Rex, Watermelon, Elsa and Joe — across the Old Capitol lawn.

From left, Kai Roberts, Aubrey Varble, David Chadwell, Axton Martin and Rivi Ueltschi listen to "My Old Kentucky Home" prior to the Second Street School Derby race on the Old Capitol lawn Wednesday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The students donned their handmade Kentucky Derby hats and the festivities got started, as all Derbies do, with the playing of "My Old Kentucky Home."

After preschool teacher Kendra Quire read the names of the students and their horses racing in each heat, the children lined up for the call to the post. And then they were off, running across the lawn to the finish line, where each racer received a rose.

Courtlyn Cleveland holds Kendra Quire's hand as the two run across the Old Capitol lawn Wednesday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

"This has been a lot of fun and something the kids have looked forward to," fellow preschool teacher Annie Wheatcraft told The State Journal. "After the year we've had it's nice to get out and do something fun with the children."

