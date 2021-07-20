Clara Stamps

(courtesy of Kentucky State University)

Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents wasted no time naming an acting president Tuesday.

After accepting the resignation of KSU President M. Christopher Brown II at a special-called meeting, the nine board members in attendance voted unanimously to name Clara Ross Stamps as the university’s acting president.

Absent from the meeting were regents Paul Harnice and Candace McGraw.

Stamps has been at Kentucky State since 2017, serving as senior vice president for brand identity and university relations. She has also been the official spokesperson for the university.

She is the third female president of Kentucky State, following Mary Smith and Mary Sias.

“I am passionate about people and possibilities,” Stamps told the board after its vote. “That’s why I work in higher education. I’m humbled and honored to accept this position to serve as your acting president. Let me just say this, that I truly understand the strength of Kentucky State University.

“It is its people, our students, our alumni, our faculty, our staff and all of those individuals who love and respect Kentucky State University. I want to say that again, who love and respect Kentucky State University. And if you respect her, you will care for her. You will work hard and labor in partnership and transparency.”

Asked about Kentucky State’s financial situation following the meeting, Stamps told reporters it was too early to address the topic.

“I think it is extremely important that Kentucky State University provides accurate information to the public,” she said. “At this time it would be inappropriate and premature for me to discuss any status of the university because this is new for me. I have not had an opportunity to assess the situation.”

Stamps said her focus in recent weeks has been on the chief financial officer position, which became open when Douglas Allen left at the end of June for Tennessee State University.

The board approved Gregory Rush as Kentucky State’s CFO at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We have to be about the main business,” she said. “In a few weeks, we will welcome our kids back to campus, our students, and we’re really excited about that and that’s where our focus is, and getting Mr. Rush in. He starts Monday, and we’re excited about that.”

Prior to coming to Kentucky State, Stamps was director of communication services and vice president for marketing and communications at Alcorn State from October 2009 to 2017.

Brown resigned as president of Alcorn State in 2013.

When asked, Stamps offered no insight into why Brown resigned from KSU.

“We will be focused on the work of Kentucky State University,” she said. “That’s where our focus is. I’m looking forward to meeting with our leadership team. We wish Dr. Brown well on his future endeavors.”

Stamps declined to say what her pay will be as acting president, stating she’s not concerned with salary at this time.

Before working at KSU and Alcorn State, Stamps was the director of communications and public relations at the Mississippi College School of Law from 2006-2009.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing with emphasis in public relations from Mississippi College.

Stamps earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and she’s a doctoral student at Morehead State University, pursuing a Doctor in Education in adult higher educational leadership with an emphasis in governance and policy studies.

Stamps’ resumé states she has 25 years of experience in executive level high education communication, crisis and relationship management.

“Kentucky State has existed for 135 years on top of this hill, and it will continue to do so as long as we remember our why, and why we came to Kentucky State University,” she told the board.

“I came here because I believe in its students, I believe in the power of education to change lives, and I’m asking you to stand tall on top of this hill with us all as we take Kentucky State University onward and upward.”

