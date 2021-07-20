Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents wasted no time naming an acting president Tuesday.
After accepting the resignation of KSU President M. Christopher Brown II at a special-called meeting, the nine board members in attendance voted unanimously to name Clara Ross Stamps as the university’s acting president.
Absent from the meeting were regents Paul Harnice and Candace McGraw.
Stamps has been at Kentucky State since 2017, serving as senior vice president for brand identity and university relations. She has also been the official spokesperson for the university.
She is the third female president of Kentucky State, following Mary Smith and Mary Sias.
“I am passionate about people and possibilities,” Stamps told the board after its vote. “That’s why I work in higher education. I’m humbled and honored to accept this position to serve as your acting president. Let me just say this, that I truly understand the strength of Kentucky State University.
“It is its people, our students, our alumni, our faculty, our staff and all of those individuals who love and respect Kentucky State University. I want to say that again, who love and respect Kentucky State University. And if you respect her, you will care for her. You will work hard and labor in partnership and transparency.”
Asked about Kentucky State’s financial situation following the meeting, Stamps told reporters it was too early to address the topic.
“I think it is extremely important that Kentucky State University provides accurate information to the public,” she said. “At this time it would be inappropriate and premature for me to discuss any status of the university because this is new for me. I have not had an opportunity to assess the situation.”
Stamps said her focus in recent weeks has been on the chief financial officer position, which became open when Douglas Allen left at the end of June for Tennessee State University.
The board approved Gregory Rush as Kentucky State’s CFO at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We have to be about the main business,” she said. “In a few weeks, we will welcome our kids back to campus, our students, and we’re really excited about that and that’s where our focus is, and getting Mr. Rush in. He starts Monday, and we’re excited about that.”
Prior to coming to Kentucky State, Stamps was director of communication services and vice president for marketing and communications at Alcorn State from October 2009 to 2017.
Brown resigned as president of Alcorn State in 2013.
When asked, Stamps offered no insight into why Brown resigned from KSU.
“We will be focused on the work of Kentucky State University,” she said. “That’s where our focus is. I’m looking forward to meeting with our leadership team. We wish Dr. Brown well on his future endeavors.”
Stamps declined to say what her pay will be as acting president, stating she’s not concerned with salary at this time.
Before working at KSU and Alcorn State, Stamps was the director of communications and public relations at the Mississippi College School of Law from 2006-2009.
She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing with emphasis in public relations from Mississippi College.
Stamps earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and she’s a doctoral student at Morehead State University, pursuing a Doctor in Education in adult higher educational leadership with an emphasis in governance and policy studies.
Stamps’ resumé states she has 25 years of experience in executive level high education communication, crisis and relationship management.
“Kentucky State has existed for 135 years on top of this hill, and it will continue to do so as long as we remember our why, and why we came to Kentucky State University,” she told the board.
“I came here because I believe in its students, I believe in the power of education to change lives, and I’m asking you to stand tall on top of this hill with us all as we take Kentucky State University onward and upward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.