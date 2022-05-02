State Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) Michael Harmon announced Monday that his office will conduct a special examination “to review the governance and certain financial activity of Kentucky State University.”
On April 28 a letter notifying the university was sent to KSU Acting President Clara Stamps by Assistant State Auditor of Public Accounts Farrah Petter.
The examination, which is in accordance with House Bill 1 of the 2022 legislative session, will focus on the time period of July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.
“At its discretion, the APA may expand the subject areas or scope of this examination to address high risk areas identified during our work,” the letter states.
Once the special examination is completed, APA will issue a report noting identified weaknesses or deficiencies as well as recommendations to strengthen and improve KSU governance and financial controls.
“KSU will have an opportunity to provide an initial response to the report, and will be required by KRS 43.090 to provide a corrective action plan to the APA and the state legislature within 60 days of the report’s release,” the letter adds.
Kentucky State’s financial troubles came to light last summer around the time former K-State President Dr. M. Christopher Brown submitted his resignation.
Last month Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 250 into law, after lawmakers provided additional funding, as well as more oversight of the Frankfort school.
HB 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, and passed by the House Feb. 17, originally provided a $23 million no-interest loan to be repaid over the next several years so the school does not finish the current fiscal year in the red, but the Senate made numerous changes, with which the House later concurred.
The $23 million will be appropriated to the Council for Postsecondary Education (CPE), the body which is providing the oversight, with KSU making requests to CPE and providing documentation as that money is needed. There is an additional $15 million above the original amount: $5 million for the fiscal year starting in July and another $10 million in the second year of the budget that would be available.
According to the APA letter — which was also sent to KSU General Counsel Lisa Lang, CPE President Aaron Thompson, CPE Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell and all K-State Board of Regents — the General Assembly has provided some funding to APA, which ordinarily operates under KRS 43.050 and requires the APA to bill the entity subject of examination for any incurred expenses, to conduct the engagement.
“In light of this statute, to minimize potential billing of KSU beyond funding appropriated to APA, please note that circumstances such as delays in the production of information requested or unavailability of personnel for interviews may result in additional APA staff hours being used to complete the work,” the letter says. “APA’s current billing rate is $84 per hour, with charges based on actual hours worked and expenses incurred.”
The APA is requesting access to examine all K-State “books, accounts, reports, vouchers, correspondence files, records, money and property” and is asking each KSU officer or employee with such records or property in their possession or under their control to permit access upon request.
“In that regard, our engagement will be conducted with the understanding that KSU management has a responsibility to provide APA with:
• Access to all information that APA may request for the purpose of the special examination.
• Unrestricted access to current and former KSU personnel from whom APA determines it is necessary to obtain audit evidence.
• An audit liaison at KSU who can promptly provide requested documentation to APA and answer questions.
• Suitable workspace and parking at KSU for APA auditors, as needed to conduct interviews of KSU staff, review documents or perform other examination-related work,” the letter states.
The letter does not give an expected end date for the completion of the special examination because it is dependent upon multiple factors, including the timely receipt of requested information and cooperation from K-State management and staff.
APA has asked the university to conduct an entrance conference on the KSU campus during the first part of May.
