A Frankfort student has been named to the Dean's List at Wofford College.

Emma Grace Stevenson earned the distinction for the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

